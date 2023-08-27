Ex-US Navy SEAL Who Purportedly Killed Osama bin Laden Arrested in Texas

Former US Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, known for claiming responsibility for killing al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has found himself in legal trouble in the US state of Texas. The 47-year-old US veteran was arrested and booked this week in the city of Frisco, located in the southern US state.

He faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, classified as a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, categorised as a Class C misdemeanor. Although jail records only listed the assault charge, The Dallas Morning News reported on the incident.

Details about the arrest remained scarce as Frisco police declined to provide more information on Friday. O’Neill’s release followed his booking on the same day, facilitated by a $3,500 bond.

The circumstances leading up to his arrest reveal that O’Neill was in town to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge, The New York Post reported. He gained significant public recognition as a former member of SEAL Team 6, the elite Navy SEAL unit.

He rose to prominence by asserting his role in the operation that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden, who is said to have masterminded the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Bin Laden was killed during a covert raid in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan. This account was elaborated upon in his 2017 memoir, titled “The Operator." However, it’s worth noting that the US government has neither confirmed nor denied O’Neill’s claim.

According to The Post, this recent arrest isn’t O’Neill’s first brush with controversy. In 2020, he made headlines when he was banned by Delta Airlines for refusing to comply with mask-wearing regulations. Furthermore, in 2016, he faced legal trouble for driving under the influence in Montana. Charges stemming from that incident were eventually dropped, according to CBS News.

O’Neill is associated with Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia-based microbrewery. This brewery gained attention due to its connection to the controversy surrounding Bud Light’s sponsorship of LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.