CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanPakistanDonald Trump ChinaInternational Criminal Court
Home » World » Exclusive | Khalistanis Attack Indian High Commission: UK Govt Failed to Act Promptly despite Early Warning
2-MIN READ

Exclusive | Khalistanis Attack Indian High Commission: UK Govt Failed to Act Promptly despite Early Warning

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 08:41 IST

London, United Kingdom

Khalistani separatists engage in unruly behaviour outside the Indian High Commission in London (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Khalistani separatists engage in unruly behaviour outside the Indian High Commission in London (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The UK government and local police officials were alerted Khalistani gangs would create unrest in the area but the authorities failed to take note

The UK government was not prompt in its actions despite being given advanced warning that miscreants from the pro-Khalistan separatist groups would convene outside the Indian High Commission in London.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that even though the local police were alerted about the developments a day before, the authorities did not send a police party.

The people mentioned above said at least 13 to 14 individuals came and started the protests. These individuals were later identified as students in local colleges.

RELATED NEWS

The embassy in the UK is writing to these colleges demanding stern action against these students.

Meanwhile the government is concerned about the protest planned by the Sikh Federation of March 22.

Miscreants from the Khalistani separatist group grabbed the national flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

They were waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans and causing damage to public property.

The Scotland Yard arrested one man who participated in the violent protests. The mission’s officials said that the planned attack was foiled and the tricolour was now flying “grander”.

“There was no report of any injury, however windows were broken at the High Commission building,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

Meanwhile, India expressed its displeasure with the incident in London and has summoned the senior most UK diplomat in New Delhi. India conveyed strong protest at the actions taken by the extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier on Sunday.

India demanded an explanation for the complete absence of the British security at the high commission due to which these elements could enter the High Commission premises.

The diplomat was reminded of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

Indian authorities said that they find the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK unacceptable.

People familiar with the developments said the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in Sunday’s incident and implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu
  2. indian embassy
  3. Khalistan
first published:March 20, 2023, 07:34 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 08:41 IST
Read More