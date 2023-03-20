Exclusive | Khalistanis Attack Indian High Commission: UK Govt Failed to Act Promptly despite Early Warning

The UK government was not prompt in its actions despite being given advanced warning that miscreants from the pro-Khalistan separatist groups would convene outside the Indian High Commission in London.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that even though the local police were alerted about the developments a day before, the authorities did not send a police party.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London.(Source: MATV, London) (Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The people mentioned above said at least 13 to 14 individuals came and started the protests. These individuals were later identified as students in local colleges.

The embassy in the UK is writing to these colleges demanding stern action against these students.

Meanwhile the government is concerned about the protest planned by the Sikh Federation of March 22.

Miscreants from the Khalistani separatist group grabbed the national flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

They were waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans and causing damage to public property.

The Scotland Yard arrested one man who participated in the violent protests. The mission’s officials said that the planned attack was foiled and the tricolour was now flying “grander”.

“There was no report of any injury, however windows were broken at the High Commission building,” the Metropolitan Police statement said.

Meanwhile, India expressed its displeasure with the incident in London and has summoned the senior most UK diplomat in New Delhi. India conveyed strong protest at the actions taken by the extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier on Sunday.

India demanded an explanation for the complete absence of the British security at the high commission due to which these elements could enter the High Commission premises.

The diplomat was reminded of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

Indian authorities said that they find the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK unacceptable.

People familiar with the developments said the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in Sunday’s incident and implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

