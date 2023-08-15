CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hawaii WildfiresExtreme Weather: FranceRussian S-400Khost BlastRussia-Ukraine War
Home » World » Explosion at Petrol Station in Russia’s Dagestan: 12 Killed, Dozens Injured
1-MIN READ

Explosion at Petrol Station in Russia’s Dagestan: 12 Killed, Dozens Injured

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 06:42 IST

Moscow, Russia

A view shows firefighting vehicles at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows firefighting vehicles at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

The explosion occurred in the Caspian Sea town of Makhachkala and Moscow has sent flights to evacuate those injured.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured Monday in an explosion and fire at a filling station in Russia’s Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said.

“More than 60 people were injured in the fire in Makhachkala, and 12 of them died," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Makhachkala, located on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan.

An aircraft had been dispatched to Makhachkala to evacuate the seriously injured to Moscow, it added.

The explosion took place at 9:40 pm (1840 GMT), Sergei Melikov, head of the Dagestan administration, said on Telegram.

“The reasons and type of the explosion are being clarified," he said.

A witness quoted on Telegram by the Russian daily Izvestia said the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.

“After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn’t see anything anymore," said the unnamed witness.

A video posted on Telegram by the Ria Novosti news agency showed flames rising from a building, followed by a huge explosion.

The fire spread over an area of around 600 square metres (6,450 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Dagestan
  2. petrol pump
first published:August 15, 2023, 06:42 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 06:42 IST