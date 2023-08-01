Extreme Weather Asia: Beijing Floods Claim 11 Lives, Typhoon Khanun Nears Japan’s Okinawa

Extreme weather continues to batter parts of Asia with east Asia severely affected. The super storm Doksuri battered China leading to the deaths of at least 11 people. At least 13 people have been missing as China braces for Typhoon Khanun.

Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a super storm but its remnants led to torrential rains in Beijing. Beijing authorities have evacuated more than 50,000 people in the city. Train services and traffic has been hit by the flooding as several districts remain impacted.

The Chinese emergency management ministry said that heavy rains will persist and flooding will worsen in the northern regions around Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province.

The Chinese military deployed helicopters in the early hours of Tuesday to deliver emergency food supplies to people who were stranded in and around a train station in Beijing’s Mentougou district which has been adversely affected by the rain.

A report by the BBC said that around 150,000 households in the district are reported without running water. 400 flights have been cancelled so far and several hundreds are delayed at Beijing’s two airports.

In Hebei, swathes of land were seen engulfed in floods.

Rescue workers were unable to reach to people in Zhouzhou just 10 km north of Beijing where they have been trapped over 24 hours.

The first Typhoon to wreak havoc in China was Typhoon Talim, followed by Typhoon Doksuri. China is now readying itself to face Typhoon Khanun.

Japan is also preparing for the landfall of Typhoon Khanun and advised tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes as Khanun approached the nation’s Okinawa island chain.

The authorities are preparing for torrential rains and high winds and gusts of up to 233 kph. At least 20,000 people have been impacted in the Japanese city of Naha.

Flights were also cancelled due to the typhoon heading towards Japan.

Japan is expecting at least 180 mm rainfall by noon on Wednesday. Nearly 15,000 households were left without power in the capital of Tokyo and surrounding areas after a violent thunderstorm, news agency Reuters reported.