Home » World » Extreme Weather Europe: France Evacuates 3,000 near Spain Border due to Wildfires
1-MIN READ

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 06:28 IST

Argelès-Sur-Mer, France

A Dash aircraft drops water during the presentation of the plan to fight against wildfires, at Nimes-Garons airbase, France. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

Saint-Andre, Sorede and the town of Argeles find themselves at risk of wildfires following a devastating drought.

French authorities evacuated more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border on Monday after a fire broke out, officials said.

“The villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the town of Argeles are at risk," fire authorities said.

The fire had spread over about 500 hectares in the Pyrenees-Orientales region, local officials said.

About 550 firefighters had been deployed, along with several aircraft, they added.

Authorities warned the number of evacuations could increase.

Bordering on Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales has been hit worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
