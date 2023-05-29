Families of Tenzing Norgay, Edmund Hillary Celebrate Everest Legacy in Nepal: Report

Families of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary will inaugurate their statues in Tenzing Hillary Airport in Nepal’s Lukla on Monday, news agency the Times of India said in a report.

The event is being held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the conquest of Everest by these mountaineers. Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary climbed Mount Everest on May 29, 1953.

The inauguration will be done by Jamling Norgay and Peter Hillary, sons of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary respectively. They will also release 70 commemorative coins to mark the 70th anniversary of the first Mount Everest summit, the Times of India said in its report.

Peter Hillary and Jamling Norgay followed their father’s footsteps and scaled the world’s tallest mountain peak, however, they did it on separate occasions but both want their children to follow the family legacy.

Jamling told the ToI that their children and grandchildren will take the mantle forward while pointing out that both families have been closely associated with each other. “There has been a long association of the two families, which are bonded by what was regarded as one of the most heroic deeds in the post-World War II era. My father and Sir Ed (Edmund Hillary) developed their friendship during their ascent to Everest,” Jamling was quoted as saying by the ToI.

Jamling was born in 1966 and said growing up he understood that his father was a “celebrity and a pioneer in the mountain-climbing fraternity”.

He told the news outlet that this led him to join mountaineering and carry the Sherpa culture forward.

Jamling said he shares tales with children, inspiring them to conquer mountains.

He said his youngest daughter joined him on treks and highlighted the importance of his children and the community to understand the Sherpa’s fundamental principles, their origins and what they represent.

top videos

Both families collaborate to host workshops and camps in mountainous regions, promoting the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

Peter expressed his enduring bond with Jamling and his siblings, emphasising the deep connection between their countries, especially when visiting Darjeeling.