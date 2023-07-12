Famous Czech Writer Milan Kundera Dies at 94

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:11 IST
Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera died aged 94. He wanted readers to study his works as part of French literature, not Czech. (Image: Shutterstock)
Kundera is known for his book "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" wrote about love, ultimate meaning of life, identity and politics.
Czech writer Milan Kundera, the author of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being", has died aged 94, said Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in his native city of Brno.
"Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness," she told AFP.
