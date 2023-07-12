CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Famous Czech Writer Milan Kundera Dies at 94
1-MIN READ

Famous Czech Writer Milan Kundera Dies at 94

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:11 IST

Prague, Czech Republic

Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera died aged 94. He wanted readers to study his works as part of French literature, not Czech. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kundera is known for his book "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" wrote about love, ultimate meaning of life, identity and politics.

Czech writer Milan Kundera, the author of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being", has died aged 94, said Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in his native city of Brno.

“Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness," she told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
