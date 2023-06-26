'Fight Could Go Badly': Elon Musk Gives Update on 'Cage Match' Against Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg grabbed headlines when the two announced a cage fight last week. Though the news sounded unreal, but the Tesla CEO has given an update regarding the contest suggesting that the fight might actually take place.

In a Twitter Spaces session, Elon Musk said that though he hasn’t started the training yet, but he will start training, if the fight happens.

“Well, I haven’t started training yet. If it does happen, I will train," Musk said in response to a question posed by a Bloomberg reporter.

The reporter also pointed out that Zuckerberg is actively learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, wrestling and boxing.

When Musk was further informed that Zuckerberg takes his “stuff seriously” and the fight could go badly, Musk said, “Yeah, that’s possible.”

The Tesla CEO also said that he spends his time according to what is needed and added that he doesn’t have to fight people, so he doesn’t train physically. Musk added that he thinks that the fight might actually happen.

Meanwhile, he has received offers for training from UFC fighter Dominick Cruz and influencer Andrew Tate. On the other hand, UFC legend Jon Jones has offered his services to Zuckerberg.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who is trained in jiu-jitsu.

This challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform to rival Twitter.

Musk attacking Zuckerberg tweeted, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

A Twitter user then reminded Musk that Zuckerberg knows Jiu Jitsu, to which the billionaire said that he was “up for a cage match". Zuckerberg responded to the call on Instagram posting a screenshot on his story asking for the location.