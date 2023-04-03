Orpo's Center-Right Party Claims Victory in Finnish Polls; PM Marin Says 'Democracy Has Spoken'

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat after losing her bid for a second term on Sunday. In a tight three-way race, Marin’s party came in second and centre-right National Coalition Party claimed victory Sunday evening with around 97.7% of the votes counted and coming on top at 20.7%.

Valtava kiitos kaikista ennakkoäänistä ❤️Olemme saaneet tähän mennessä lasketuista ennakkoäänistä 20,7% Tiedossa on ehdottomasti erittäin jännittävä ilta! pic.twitter.com/k2Sydyma56— Sosialidemokraatit (@Demarit) April 2, 2023

“Congratulations to the winner of the elections, congratulations to the National Coalition Party, congratulations to the Finns Party. Democracy has spoken,” Marin told her supporters. Marin also told her party members that it was a closely fought election and that he party members did well to boost the party’s chances.

Videos shared by the Associated Press showed supporters cheering for Marin as she entered the party headquarters for the post-poll result declaration gathering.

Meanwhile, Finnish conservative leader Petteri Orpo thanked Finnish voters for voting for his outfit after emerging as 20.7% of the vote, ahead of the right-wing populist Finns Party and the centre left.

Congratulations to my friend @PetteriOrpo for winning the elections in Finland!At this crucial time towards @NATO membership, the people of Finland know that our commitment to protecting our shared values across Europe will only get stronger. Yhdessä vahvempia 🇪🇺🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/2tmeUn88H8 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 2, 2023

The Finns party won a record 20.1%. The Social Democrats garnered 19.9% of the votes polled.

“I think Finnish people want change. They want change and now I will start negotiations, open negotiations with all parties,” Orpo was quoted as saying by the BBC.

With the top three parties each getting around 20% of the vote, no party is in position to form a government alone. Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament.

“Based on this result, talks over forming a new government in Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” said the party’s leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory surrounded by supporters, according to the Associated Press.

Marin, who at age 37 is one of Europe’s youngest leaders, has received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for her prominent role, along with President Sauli Niinistö, in advocating for Finland’s successful application to join NATO. Her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year has increased her international visibility.

Marin remains popular at home but her party’s views on the Finnish economy, which emerged as the main campaign theme, were being challenged by conservatives.

“The most important thing in the next government is to fix our economy, push economic growth, and balance the public economy. And the second very important issue is to build up NATO-Finland,” Orpo was quoted as saying amid cheering supporters just outside Helsinki, the Associated Press said.

Finland, which is expected to join NATO in the coming weeks, is a European Union member with a population of 5.5 million.

Read all the Latest News here