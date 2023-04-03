CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Trump IndictmentS JaishankarUS WeatherMarlene SchiappaMigration
Home » World » Finland to Become 31st NATO Member on Tuesday
1-MIN READ

Finland to Become 31st NATO Member on Tuesday

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 17:09 IST

Brussels, Belgium

Polish, Swedish, Finnish and NATO flags are set up prior to the signing ceremony of the law, ratifying the NATO Protocol on Finland and Sweden's membership, on board the Polish Navy frigate ORP Kosciuszko in Gdynia in July 22, 2022. (AFP)

Polish, Swedish, Finnish and NATO flags are set up prior to the signing ceremony of the law, ratifying the NATO Protocol on Finland and Sweden's membership, on board the Polish Navy frigate ORP Kosciuszko in Gdynia in July 22, 2022. (AFP)

After months of delays, Turkey's parliament removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application

Finland’s flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a historic meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

After months of delays, Turkey’s parliament had removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. finland
  2. NATO
  3. turkey
first published:April 03, 2023, 17:09 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 17:09 IST