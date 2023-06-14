First Hindu-American Summit in US: Diaspora Aims for More Political Engagement; McCarthy to Attend

A section of Indian Amercians are coming together for the first time to host a Hindu-American Summit for political engagement at the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday (local time).

The group wants to bring the issues faced by the American Hindu community to the fore. Romesh Japra, who is the founder and chairman of Americans4Hindus, told news outlet ANI that it is the first time the Hindu-American leaders as well as the organisations are gathering for a summit.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and top Republicans and Democrats are also expected to attend the summit.

“For the very first time, we are doing a Hindu-American Summit for political engagement. Our community has been involved in so many things — cultural, social, economic, religious, spiritual, and all kinds of programs but in politics we were way, way behind,” Japra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Japra pointed out that despite the community contributing to American academia, science and medicine, it has not be able to emulate the same success in politics.

“(This is) the first time we are getting all the leaders, the Hindu-American leaders as well as the organisations. The 20 different organisations getting together, 130 people and we have Kevin McCarthy who is the speaker of USA and many many other representatives, who are going to join us, inspire all these leaders to get engaged politically also, and get their children, the next generation involved in the political arena as well,” Japra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Japra also said that the community is excited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit. He said PM Modi gives his group “a lot more encouragement”. He said that the Indian-American community must be able to emulate what Prime Minister Modi has done.

The Hindu-American Summit, hosted by the recently formed Americans4Hindus Political Action Committee (PAC) in collaboration with over 20 other diaspora organisations, will be held at the US Capitol to bring the Hindu community’s issues to the attention of American lawmakers, ANI said in its report.

At least 130 Indian American leaders from Florida, New York, Boston, Texas, Chicago and California are attending the event to represent 20 Hindu and Indian organisations.