First Hindu-American Summit Organised in US, Congressman Plans to Form 'Hindu Caucus'

A group of Indian Americans organised the first ever Hindu American Summit for political engagement at the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Hindu community from across the country gathered at the US Capitol for the summit, organised by Americans4Hindus and supported by 20 other organisations.

Dr Romesh Japra, Founder and Chairman of American4Hindus said that the event was the first-ever summit held for political engagement. He further claimed that Hindu Americans are being discriminated in the US, which is why the diaspora group thought of bringing all the organizations together.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: First ever Hindu-American Summit organised at US Capitol HillThis is the first-ever summit we are holding for political engagement. We've done a lot of great work in every field but politically, we are way behind. We feel that Hindu Americans are being… pic.twitter.com/VgJEDV93t8 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

“This is the first-ever summit we are holding for political engagement. We’ve done a lot of great work in every field but politically, we are way behind. We feel that Hindu Americans are being discriminated. That is why we thought it is a good idea to bring all the organizations together,” California-based Japra told ANI.

“The purpose of this caucus is not only to ensure that there is no hate against Hinduism, to ensure that there is no bigotry and no discrimination towards (the) Hindu religion and those who practise Hindu religion,” he further said.

During the summit, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar announced plans to form a ‘Hindu Caucus’ in the US Congress that will bring like-minded lawmakers under one umbrella to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country.

“It is important that every person has a right to choose a religion, pray (to) a God that he or she chooses without persecution, without discrimination, without hate or for those who may choose not to pray to a God,” Thanedar, who represents the 13th District of Michigan, said.

#HinduCaucus! Standing ovation as @ShriThanedar announces the formation of the Congressional Hindu Caucus! “This will be a caucus to promote peace and pluralism and oppose bigotry and hate.” Congrats to Dr. Japra @A4HPAC, a driving force for the caucus!#HinduAmericanSummit pic.twitter.com/JOrG19Q81X — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) June 14, 2023

“These are freedoms that are fundamental. These are fundamental human rights," he added.

Congressional caucuses are groups of members of the US Congress that meet to pursue common legislative objectives. Caucuses are formed as Congressional Member Organisations through the US House of Representatives and governed under the chamber’s rules.

“With that thought in mind, I am pleased to work with Dr (Ramesh) Japra, I am pleased to work with Americans4Hindus to form a ‘Hindu Caucus’ in the United States Congress," Thanedar said amid applause from the scores of Indian-Americans gathered at the Capitol Visitor Center here.

Community leaders applauded Thanedar for taking the lead in forming the caucus, which will be open to members of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

Indian-Americans now plan to reach out to their local representatives to join the caucus.

“Everybody’s welcome. This is an inclusive caucus. This is a positive caucus, not a hate caucus. We are not against anybody. We are for all the people and for improving the quality of life, opportunities for all. That is what we are going to focus on," Thanedar said.

When asked about how far the caucus has progressed, Thanedar said it is at the early stages and they are inviting all members of the Congress to join.

US Congressman Rich McCormick, who also attended the event, said “Self-realised Hindu Americans have the power to truly select the next President of United States."

(With inputs from agencies)