Florida Governor DeSantis to Launch US Presidential Bid with Elon Musk on Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his presidential candidacy in a discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk, NBC reported citing three sources familiar with the plans.

The announcement will take place on Wednesday during an event on Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio chat feature, moderated by tech entrepreneur and DeSantis supporter David Sacks.

Alongside the announcement, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will embark on visits to early states after Memorial Day.

This partnership with Musk could provide a significant boost to DeSantis, connecting him with Musk’s massive following.

This move coincides with a retreat for fundraisers supporting DeSantis in Miami, where bundlers will convene at the Four Seasons hotel to receive campaign briefings and raise funds, NBC reported.

As per the report, the DeSantis team has been engaged in talks with Musk for several weeks, during which Musk expressed skepticism about former President Donald Trump’s chances of reclaiming the White House.

While it remains unclear if Musk will formally endorse DeSantis, his participation is viewed as a clear sign of support within the governor’s team.

However, Musk’s alignment with DeSantis’ US presidential announcement places him and his company more directly involved in the election than any previous tech company.