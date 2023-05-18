Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Officially Enter US Presidential Race Next Week

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will officially enter the US presidential race next week, becoming former President Donald Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican nomination and shaking up a contest that largely has been one-sided.

DeSantis is expected to file his paperwork declaring his candidacy for next year’s election on May 25 to coincide with a donor meeting in Miami, Reuters quoted sources familiar with the matter.

The Republican Governor will then have a formal launch in the week of May 29, the report said.

The invitation for the May 25 nomination event stated that donors would be put to “work,” an allusion to raising money for DeSantis.

Former US President Donald Trump has stepped up his political attacks on the Florida governor in recent weeks and maintained a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary.

Republican lawmakers have given DeSantis a bevy of conservative victories recently, which includes expanding the state’s school voucher program, prohibiting the use of public money in sustainable investing efforts, scrapping diversity programs at public universities and allowing for the permitless carry of concealed weapons.

DeSantis is expected to pitch himself to voters as more electable than front-runner Trump, who has used DeSantis’ absence from the race to attempt to frame him as a second-rate politician who owes his success to Trump’s backing when he first ran for governor.

DeSantis will need a boost to wrest the nomination from Trump, who has maintained his grip on the Republican Party despite his 2020 election loss and his recent indictment on charges related to hush money payments to a porn star.

With the first presidential nominating contest still nine months away, political analysts say DeSantis has plenty of time to turn his fortunes around.