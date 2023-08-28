Florida Gunman's Manifesto Was 'Diary of a Madman', He Obtained Guns Legally: Police

The latest mass shooting in the US has once again ignited a debate as disturbing details emerge from the gun violence incident in the state of Florida. On Sunday, local law enforcement revealed that the white gunman, who fatally shot three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville on Saturday, was a 21-year-old who legally acquired his guns and had no criminal history.

Law enforcement officials have categorised the incident as racially motivated, citing manifestos left behind by the shooter. These writings reportedly outlined his deep-seated hatred for Black people, shedding light on the troubling mindset that fueled this violent act.

Addressing the media, Sheriff TK Waters said that there were no previous warning signs associated with the shooter. The sole recorded interaction in his history involved a domestic violence call with his brother. “There was no criminal record, nothing," Waters said, emphasizing that no red flags had been raised.

However, it has come to light that in 2017, Palmeter was briefly held under the Baker Act, a state law permitting involuntary examination during mental health crises. Local officials disclosed that the individual had composed “several manifestos" for media, his parents (with whom he lived), and law enforcement, expressing his animosity towards Black people.

Waters described the manifesto as “the diary of a madman," indicating that the author’s thoughts were irrational, yet lucid. Palmeter donned a tactical vest and concealed his face with a mask. He carried a handgun and an “AR-15 style" rifle, adorned with swastikas. He was observed attempting to access Edward Waters University, a historically Black college, before proceeding to the store.

This incident has reignited debates about gun control and the prevalence of racially motivated violence in the United States. President Joe Biden released a statement underscoring the urgency of addressing the fear and threat that Black individuals face due to their skin color. The shooting prompted the Justice Department to initiate an investigation into the incident as a hate crime and an “act of racially motivated violent extremism."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis assured on Sunday that the state would collaborate with the school to ensure adequate security following the shooting. However, he faced jeers when he began addressing a prayer vigil for the victims on Sunday.

The Governor subsequently proclaimed that the gunman was “a major-league scumbag" and affirmed that Florida would not tolerate targeting people based on their race.