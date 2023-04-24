FlyDubai Aircraft With 150 Passengers On Board Catches Fire After Taking Off from Kathmandu | WATCH

A FlyDubai aircraft on Monday — travelling from Nepal to Dubai with over 150 people — caught fire in one of its engines right after taking off from the Kathmandu airport.

The FlyDubai flight 576 (Boeing 737-800) took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 9:19 pm, according to Flight Radar 24.

The plane returned after trying to make landing to the Kathmandu airport, where fire tenders were waiting.

According to Nepal’s minister of Tourism, the aircraft is normal now and has been flown to Dubai.

The aircraft have over 150 people on board including 50 Nepali passengers.

“The FlyDubai flight 576 is normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan, Kathmandu airport operation normal from 16:14 UTC (09:59pm local time)," Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said.

