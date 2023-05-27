'Focus Not to Penalise Victims': Canadian Minister on 30 Indian Students Facing Deportation

Canada’s immigration minister has responded to deportation of Indian students, who had their study permit issued using fraudulent documentation, by saying that the government’s focus is on identifying culprits rather than penalising victims.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said in a tweet, “We recognize the immense contributions international students bring to our country & remain committed to supporting victims of fraud as we evaluate each case.”

“We’re actively investigating recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters. To be clear: Our focus is on identifying culprits, not penalizing victims. Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation & present evidence to support their case,” Fraser added.

We’re actively investigating recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters.To be clear: Our focus is on identifying culprits, not penalizing victims. Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation & present evidence to support their case. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) May 26, 2023

The minister’s statement comes as many international students who came to Canada between 2017 and 2021 on study permits generated on the basis of false documents are facing deportation.

However, the students impacted by the fake documentation claim that they are being penalised, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The report said that one Lovepreet Singh from Mohali in Punjab received a removal order from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to leave the country on June 13.

Singh, who studied at the Lambton College in the town of Mississauga said that the students were victimised several times by the agents in India and the institutions in Canada. He further said that the institutions used them to boost earnings to businesses that required cheap labour.

Singh studied at the Lambton College in the town of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area and said he was represented by the agent Atul Mahajan of the immigration firm Orange Overseas.

The affected international students have been protesting for some time now in opposition to the removal order.

There are over 30 students facing removal proceedings, though all the cases haven’t escalated to the final order being passed. Another 130 cases are being investigated, the report said.

The students started receiving notices from the CBSA since 2021 for a hearing as the agency said that the letter of offer for admission to the Canadian higher education institution was “fake.”

The students, on the other hand, said they were being victimized for someone else’s fault. “We are desperate for justice; we are victims of fraud; we have no criminal level but facing a removal order,” the students said in an open letter.

Meanwhile, Canadian MP Jenny Kwan urged the government to act immediately to stop the unjust deportations.

Right now, students who came to Canada for university are under threat of deportation. I wrote to the minister on Thursday, May 25 urgently calling for action to help these students who, unknowingly, received fraudulent travel doc from bad actors making money from deceit. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Ual7Y3e7lQ— Jenny Kwan (@JennyKwanBC) May 26, 2023

top videos

“Right now, students who came to Canada for university are under threat of deportation. I wrote to the minister on Thursday, May 25 urgently calling for action to help these students who, unknowingly, received fraudulent travel doc from bad actors making money from deceit,” she said in a tweet.

“International students are a huge part of university towns across our country. They help our economy, contribute talent. International students should have confidence they’ll be treated well, our processes are trustworthy,” she added.