Former Pak PM Imran Khan Leaves Islamabad HC after Being Granted Bail, Heading to Lahore

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan left court late Friday after being granted bail, following his arrest in a corruption case that was declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed he had left the court premises and was heading for the city of Lahore, some 380 kilometers from the capital Islamabad.

“We have now left for Lahore. IG Islamabad tried to confine us saying it’s dangerous out there. When we insisted that you are kidnapping us. Only then they relented. In about three hours we will reach Lahore," Imran Khan said in a video message posted on PTI Twitter.

On Friday, Imran Khan was freed on bail by the Islamabad High Court, after his arrest on corruption charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal.

The court also granted bail to Khan in other pending cases and ruled that he could not be arrested again before Monday.

Several thousand of his supporters have rampaged through cities across the country in protest at Khan’s detention since Tuesday, setting fire to buildings, blocking roads and clashing with police outside military installations.

Islamabad Police had earlier tweeted that it was responsible for Khan’s security and was clearing roads, as officers used tear gas to hold back protesters who gathered a few kilometres from the heavily guard court.

He returned to Islamabad High Court on Friday where he was granted two weeks interim bail in the graft case as well as in all other cases against him, lawyers for Khan said.

The interior minister has vowed to re-arrest Khan, who remains wildly popular.

At least nine people died in the unrest triggered by his arrest, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said Khan’s arrest was unlawful because it took place on court premises where Khan had intended to file a bail application.

Khan had remained in the bench’s custody under police protection for his own safety until he arrived on Friday at the Islamabad High Court, where hundreds of security forces were deployed and nearby roads shut.

Khan’s arrest came after the army rebuked him for once again repeating allegations they were involved in his assassination attempt. Pakistani politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country’s founding in 1947.

(With agency inputs)