Toshakhana Case: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison | A Brief Timeline

Dramatic visuals emerged from Lahore’s Zaman Part on Saturday after former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The former Pakistan premier was arrested from his Lahore residence after the court declared him guilty of corrupt practices in recording and handling the state gifts. Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and imposed a fine of 100,000 Pakistani rupees on him for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details of Toshakhana gifts to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar noted while delivering the verdict.

As Imran Khan’s arrest ahead of the General Elections is likely to unfold another political crisis in the cash-strapped country, here’s a brief timeline of the controversial Toshakhana case.

August 2022: The Toshakhana case came to the fore in August 2022 when the current government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a case against Khan alleging that he failed to reveal complete information on gifts presented to Toshakhana as well as the proceeds from the ‘illegal’ sale of some of those gifts.

August 2022: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent the Toshakhana case against Khan to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the Articles of the Constitution.

September 19, 2022: ECP reserved judgment in the case.

October 21, 2022: The ECP ruled that while the sales weren’t illegal because the items belonged to Imran as he had paid for them, but found that he did make false assertions and erroneous declarations about the gifts. The apex poll body also barred Khan from holding public office for 5 years.

November 21, 2022: The ECP moved a session court in Islamabad for criminal proceedings against Khan.

February 28, 2023: A district court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan after he skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case.

March 5, 2023: The Pakistan police raided Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of workers of his party claiming to have seized weapons and petrol bombs.

May 9, 2023: Khan was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court by paramilitary Rangers following a hearing in a corruption case causing massive protests across Pakistan.

May 10, 2023: The trial court indicted Khan.

July 4, 2023: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned the trial court’s ruling on the maintainability of the case and directed it to rehear the petitioner and decide the matter within seven days.

July 8, 2023: Judge Humayun Dilawar declared the Toshakhana case against Khan as maintainable.

August 2, 2023: The trial court rejected the list of witnesses presented by Khan.

August 4, 2023: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq referred the matter back to the trial court with a direction to re-examine the jurisdiction and any procedural lapse in the filing of the complaint by the Election Commission.

August 5, 2023: Judge Dilawar found Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sent the PTI chief to jail for three years.

