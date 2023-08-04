Former US Prez Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Election Conspiracy

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election results and defraud American citizens, news agency AFP reported.

Judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the four criminal counts and the potential maximum jail sentences Trump could be facing in the 45-page indictment brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump responded by saying, “Not guilty”.

The courtroom proceedings took place in the same courthouse where hundreds of supporters of the former president were convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The hearings went for nearly 30-minutes.

The billionaire has been charged in two other cases and the new charges mean that he will be caught in between a hectic legal fight while campaigning for the 2024 US elections.