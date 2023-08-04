CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Typhoon KhanunUS CapitolBiden on NigerIndia-Latin AmericaUkraine conflict
Home » World » Former US Prez Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Election Conspiracy
1-MIN READ

Former US Prez Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Election Conspiracy

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 07:06 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Former US President Trump takes an oath before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya during his plea hearing on charges that he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss, at federal court in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

Former US President Trump takes an oath before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya during his plea hearing on charges that he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss, at federal court in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of election conspiracy at Judge Moxila Upadhyaya’s court on Tuesday.

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election results and defraud American citizens, news agency AFP reported.

Judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the four criminal counts and the potential maximum jail sentences Trump could be facing in the 45-page indictment brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump responded by saying, “Not guilty”.

The courtroom proceedings took place in the same courthouse where hundreds of supporters of the former president were convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The hearings went for nearly 30-minutes.

The billionaire has been charged in two other cases and the new charges mean that he will be caught in between a hectic legal fight while campaigning for the 2024 US elections.

About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. 2020 US election
  2. capitol hill riots
  3. donald trump
first published:August 04, 2023, 06:50 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 07:06 IST