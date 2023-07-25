Former US Prez Trump Stares at Third Indictment, to Face Charges for Inciting Capitol Riots

Former US president Donald Trump will be criminally charged as early as Tuesday in relation to the events that led to the riots in Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, the Hill reported. The former president did not meet the grand jury investigating the matter last week.

When a grand jury asks a “target” to give testimony, it is often a precursor that the person will be charged.

Trump predicted that he will be arrested over the charges related to the riot and said it was imminent. He took to Truth Social and remarked that an offer to speak to the grand jury “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment”.

At least 150 law enforcement personnel were injured in the 2021 Capitol Hill riots.

The report by the Hill said that Trump could be charged under Section 241 of Title 18 of the US Code. This offence is “conspiracy against rights” which is a charge under a law that was brought to try to clamp down on the activities of the white extremist group, the Ku Klux Klan.

The statute describes attempts to “injure, oppress, threaten or intimidate” anyone “with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege” as a crime.

The report by the Hill also said that Trump could be facing charges of witness tampering.

The former US president was already indicted in two separate cases. He was indicted on charges of falsifying business records by the district attorney of Manhattan Alvin Bragg in April. In June, he was charged in relation to the sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago by special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith is also in-charge of the probe into January 6. Trump attacked him repeatedly in online posts and campaign speeches.

This, however, may not hurt his electoral chances and could even boost his chances. He still remains the strong favourite to win the Republican primary.

There is no evidence that suggests that his indictments, such as the one by Alvin Bragg, has hurt him with Republican voters. Reports by American media outlets suggest that a rallying-around effect post-Bragg indictment may have benefitted him.