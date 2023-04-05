CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Donald TrumpImran KhanStormy DanielsChinaTaliban
Home » World » Four Children Killed in Hatchet Attack on Brazil Preschool, Say Authorities
1-MIN READ

Four Children Killed in Hatchet Attack on Brazil Preschool, Say Authorities

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 19:28 IST

Rio de Janeiro

A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded. (Representative image/News18)

A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded. (Representative image/News18)

A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded

A 25-year-old attacker invaded a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children Wednesday with an axe-like weapon before turning himself into police, authorities said.

“It is with immense sadness that I received the terrible news that the Good Shepherd preschool in Blumenau was invaded by a murderer who attacked children and employees. Unfortunately, four were killed," Santa Catarina state Governor Jorginho Mello said in a statement, declaring three days of mourning.

A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Brazil
  2. children
  3. school
first published:April 05, 2023, 19:28 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 19:28 IST