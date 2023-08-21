CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Russian Moon Mission South China SeaRussia-Ukraine WarNiger CoupImran Khan
Home » World » Four Climbers Die on Pico de Orizaba, Mexico's Tallest Mountain
1-MIN READ

Four Climbers Die on Pico de Orizaba, Mexico's Tallest Mountain

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:07 IST

Mexico City, Mexico

A view of a mountain as Mexican climber Perla Lopez, also known as Perla Tijerina, aims to become the first woman to live at Mexico's tallest peak for 32 days in solitary mode, in Pico de Orizaba, Mexico April 10. (Reuters File Photo)

A view of a mountain as Mexican climber Perla Lopez, also known as Perla Tijerina, aims to become the first woman to live at Mexico's tallest peak for 32 days in solitary mode, in Pico de Orizaba, Mexico April 10. (Reuters File Photo)

Pico de Orizaba: Tragic incident on Mexico's tallest peak as four climbers lose their lives while scaling the slope

Four Mexicans fell and died Sunday while climbing the country’s highest mountain, officials said.  They were scaling the 5,600 meter (18,500 foot) volcano called Pico de Orizaba, in south-central Mexico.

An operation to recover the bodies is underway, the Puebla state’s civil protection department said on Facebook.  The climbers fell while scaling the southern slope of the mountain.

Pico de Orizaba is the highest mountain in Mexico and the tallest volcano in North America.  In April a Mexican climber named Perla Tijerina spent 32 days at the top of the mountain as part of a dare.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mexico
first published:August 21, 2023, 07:07 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 07:07 IST