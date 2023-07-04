CHANGE LANGUAGE
Four Dead, Four Injured in Philadelphia Shooting; Suspect in Custody
1-MIN READ

Four Dead, Four Injured in Philadelphia Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 09:14 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Sources said a weapon has been recovered from the suspect. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)



According to media reports, six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center while two were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Four people lost their lives while four others were injured after multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police, reported BNO News.

An AP report stated that the spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said there were multiple gunshot victims. No other information was, however, available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres informed CNN that a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

The AP report mentioned that Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center while two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The report said police detained a man wearing a bullet-proof vest and recovered a rifle and a handgun and additional magazines of ammunition in an alleyway.

America has now endured 339 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines these as shootings in which four people are killed or wounded.

first published:July 04, 2023, 08:31 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 09:14 IST