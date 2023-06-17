Four, Including Two Minors, Found Dead Inside West London Flat

Four people, including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were found dead in a flat in west London, UK-based news agencies reported. The Metropolitan Police said that they were called at around Friday 3pm (local time) at a home in Hounslow.

The officers had to force their way into the house located in Bedfont and upon entering the house they found the bodies of four people inside.

The cops said they know the identity of the four people and are currently assuming that these four - a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy - are related.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident,” Sean Wilson, local policing commander and chief superintendent, was quoted as saying by Sky News.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can,” he further added.

He said the incident will be “particularly upsetting for children” and urged people to remain cautious about what they are posting on social media regarding the incident and requested them to not name or speculate the names of those who died.

He asked people to share any additional information and also said there will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend.