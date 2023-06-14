Fox News Calls US President Joe Biden a 'Wannabe Dictator' on Live TV During Trump Speech

Fox News labelled US President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who attempted to have “his political rival arrested” during a live broadcast of Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech.

The misleading caption was aired on Tuesday night while airing former President Donald Trump’s speech to supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey and Biden’s remarks at the White House, The Guardian reported.

Fox News was the only cable news network in the US to carry Trump’s address live on TV while CNN and MSNBC chose not to air the address.

The caption was shown on the screen during the end of the speech where a split screen showed speeches from Trump and Biden and the caption read, “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

So Fox news called Biden a dictator. Shit is going to go down in America soon, Trump supporters are dumb enough to actually believe Biden is a dictator. pic.twitter.com/V7V6EvL4VN— Dennis N (@DennisN) June 14, 2023

Fox News aired the misleading caption on the day Donald Trump was arraigned on his numerous federal charges at a courthouse in Miami.

During his speech after the arraignment, Trump claimed he was the victim of political “persecution” and accused Biden of directing efforts to prosecute him and called the US President was “the most corrupt president in the history of the United States”.

“A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges — of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty — right in the middle of a presidential election, in which he’s losing very badly," Trump said in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Fox News chyron under split screen of Biden and Trump as Trump speaks live: "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED." pic.twitter.com/9eWZxhoXE4— Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) June 14, 2023

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch," he added.

He was cheered by several hundred supporters, including 100 members of a conservative organization of Vietnamese Americans who had donned matching red dresses and chanted: “We love Trump."

Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to dozens of criminal counts of mishandling some of the US government’s most sensitive secrets and scheming to prevent their return, in a historic first court appearance as a federal defendant.