Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s Segment on January 6 Riots Creates Fresh Debate

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has generated fresh controversy regarding the 2021 Capitol Hill riots through his prime-time show earlier this Monday.

A section of Republicans and Democrats have lashed out at Carlson for downplaying the Capitol Hill riots as “peaceful chaos”.

Senate minority leader and senior Republican Mitch McConnell distanced himself from the conservative broadcast news journalist and said: “(I want to associate myself) with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol police about what happened on January 6”.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said: “One of the most shameful hours we’ve seen on cable television”.

Schumer also lashed out at US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for handing over 44,000 hours of surveillance footage from that day to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, accusing him of catering to the far-right.

Carlson, during his prime-time show, took on Schumer and said: “You don’t often see the Senate Majority Leader openly call for censorship on the floor of the Senate, as if that was totally normal and didn’t contradict the spirit and the letter of the First Amendment. But, of course, it does”.

Carlson also accused other media organisations for not pressing the authorities to release the 44,000 hours of surveillance footage from January 6.

During his primetime show, Carlson used the video to question claims that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died due to the riots inside Capitol Hill.

He said in the footage Sicknick is seen healthy and there is no reason to arrive at a conclusion that he died due to the insurrection and accused the Democrats of using him as a “prop".

The Fox News host mocked the criticism from both sides of the American political spectrum and said that the stance taken by the politicians showed which “club they belong to” under the guise of “partisanship”.

Carlson also tried to portray that Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was allowed to roam around Capitol Hill without anyone stopping him. The official version of the events claim that Chansley was urged to leave the premises.

Chansley’s photo of sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s office went viral in the aftermath of the event and many used that to show the magnitude of the insurrection.

Meanwhile, Senate leader Mitch McCarthy defended his decision to hand over the footage to Carlson. “I said at the very beginning, transparency. And so what I wanted to produce for everybody is exactly what I said. The people could actually look at it and see what’s gone on that day,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Hill.

