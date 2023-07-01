France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Years Held; 45,000 Cops Deployed | Updates

France witnessed the fourth night of unabated violence even though the government said that the extent of the violence was comparatively lesser than what transpired in the previous three nights.

The French government increased police presence and deployed over 45,000 officers to contain the riots instigated following the death of a teenager of Algerian descent named Nahel in the Parisian suburb of Nanterres.

The French government said that at least 492 structures were damaged, 2,000 vehicles were burned and 3,880 fires were started.

French President Emmanuel Macron decried the “unacceptable exploitation of the death of the adolescent" by rioters.

Here are the latest updates from what is happening in France: