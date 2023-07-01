France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Years Held; 45,000 Cops Deployed | Updates

France witnessed the fourth night of unabated violence even though the government said that the extent of the violence was comparatively lesser than what transpired in the previous three nights.
The French government increased police presence and deployed over 45,000 officers to contain the riots instigated following the death of a teenager of Algerian descent named Nahel in the Parisian suburb of Nanterres.
The French government said that at least 492 structures were damaged, 2,000 vehicles were burned and 3,880 fires were started.
French President Emmanuel Macron decried the “unacceptable exploitation of the death of the adolescent" by rioters.
Here are the latest updates from what is happening in France:
- Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said that Friday night was calmer than Thursday despite 471 arrests.
- The government asked parents to keep teenagers inside their homes in order to prevent further violence.
- The government also said that the average age of the rioters who were held was 17 and teenagers who are as young as 13 years of age were also detained.
- Macron urged social media apps and websites to check the violence citing that “copycat violence" spread through services like TikTok and Snapchat.
- The fear of riots affecting neighbours also led to Geneva stopping its cross-border public trams and buses from entering into France on Friday evening.
- The UK foreign office also asked citizens to exercise caution and watch out for travel disruptions amid rioting. The government said that the locations and timings of the riots were “unpredictable".
- Belgium arrested over 100 people with connection to the violence in France.
- Clashes between rioters and police, burning and looting were reported from other major cities along with capital Paris. Rioters aimed fireworks at the police in Marseille.
- The deceased 17-year-old Nahel M will be buried on Saturday in Nanterres and the local community along with Nanterres mayor Patrick Jarry said the community continues to extend its support to his mother Mounia.
- The French football team and its talismanic captain and forward Kylian Mbappe urged protestors to stop the violence saying that these actions do not give way to “other peaceful and constructive ways of expressing oneself", while expressing their shock over “the brutal death of young Nahel".