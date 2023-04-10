CHANGE LANGUAGE
France: Four Killed in Avalanche in the French Alps, Macron Expresses Grief
France: Four Killed in Avalanche in the French Alps, Macron Expresses Grief

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 03:11 IST

Paris, France

Those caught up in the avalanche were hiking in the mountains, according to local media. (Representative image)

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter

Four people have died and a number of others have been injured in an avalanche in the French Alps, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.

Those caught up in the avalanche were hiking in the mountains, according to local media.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 10, 2023, 03:11 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 03:11 IST