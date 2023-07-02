France Riots LIVE Updates: Hundreds Arrested Over Unrest, Partial Internet Shutdown Likely

Live now
France Riots LIVE Updates: Rioting continued to rise in cities around France on Saturday despite French authorities deploying reinforcements to flashpoint cities. Authorities made hundreds of arrests on the fifth night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who was laid to rest earlier in the day. But extra forces and equipment were sent to Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille, which had previously seen intense rioting.
A total of 322 people had been arrested across France as of 1:30 am (0030 GMT) on Sunday, the interior ministry said, though the level of violence appeared to have declined since rioting first broke
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday postponed his state visit to Germany as France witnessed the fourth night of unabated violence following the killing of a teenager of Algerian descent named Nahel by a policeman in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre.
Gangs, comprising mostly of teenagers who organised through social media, carried out acts of vandalism, looting shops and attacking town halls in multiple locations across the country despite the deployment of 45,000 police officers and armored vehicles by the interior ministry,
The French government said 1,350 vehicles and 234 buildings had been torched overnight and 2,560 incidents of fire were reported in public spaces. READ MORE
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing backlash for attending an Elton John concert in Paris, while protests and rioting continues in the country.
France has been witnessing riots and violence over killing of a teenager by a police officer. The protests flared-up in no time, and became rioting that has now injured at least 170 police officers, and has damaged nearly 100 public buildings. READ MORE
As France burns, Macron dances at an Elton John concert. pic.twitter.com/bZFv57vRY7
— David Vance (@DVATW) June 30, 2023
The UN rights office said Friday that the killing of the teen of North African descent was “a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement”.
The French foreign ministry dismissed the criticism, saying any suggestion of systemic discrimination in the police force was “totally unfounded”.
Rachel Racusen, spokesperson for Snapchat, one of the social media platforms Macron blamed for contributing to the upheaval, said that since Tuesday, it has increased its moderation to detect and act on content related to the riots in France.
Violence has devastating consequences and we have zero tolerance for content that promotes or incites hatred or violent behaviour on any part of Snapchat, Racusen said. “We proactively moderate this type of content and when we find it, we remove it and take appropriate action. We do allow content that is factually reporting on the situation.”
But many of the others are keeping mum. TikTok as well as Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately reply for comment on Friday. Twitter answered only with an automated reply of a poop emoji, as it has done for months under Elon Musk’s tenure.
France has a law against cyber harassment. Online threats of crimes, like rape and murder, as well as online insults can be prosecuted. But in reality, it’s very rare.
In 2020, the country’s parliament approved a bill that would compel platforms and search engines to remove prohibited content within 24 hours.
A year later, a French court convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticised Islam in online post. But the people charged were only those who could be tracked down.
A French official, speaking anonymously in line with the presidency’s customary practices, cited an example of the name and address of the police officer who shot at Nahel being published on social media. A prison officer also has seen his professional card going online, the official said, suggesting it could put the person’s life and family at risk.
During his speech on Friday, Macron did not specify what type of content he viewed as sensitive, but he said he expected a spirit of responsibility from the social media platforms.
Talks between the government and social media platform, including Snapchat and Twitter, have started with the aim to speed up the process to remove content inciting to violence, the official said. The French government is also pushing for identifying people who launch calls for violence but it’s still at the discussion stage. Darmanin said that in a meeting with social networks, he’d delivered a warning that they can’t allow themselves to be used as channels for calls to violence.
A total of 322 people have been arrested over unrest across France as of 1:30 am on Sunday, the interior ministry said, though violence sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager appeared to be declining.
Among those arrested were 126 people in the Paris region, 56 in Marseille and 21 in Lyon, according to a provisional tally.
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron accused social media of playing a considerable role in encouraging copycat acts of violence as the country tries to tamp down protests that surfaced long-simmering tensions between police and young people in the country.
Macron, who in tandem castigated video games for the rioting, said the French government would work with social media sites to take down the most sensitive content and identify users who call for disorder or exacerbate the violence.
The unrest has raised concerns abroad, with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.
Britain and other European countries updated their travel advice to warn tourists to stay away from areas affected by the rioting.
The unrest has had a major impact on cultural events in France, with singer Mylene Farmer forced to cancel stadium concerts and French fashion house Celine cancelling its menswear show in Paris scheduled for this weekend.
French President Emmanual Macron has urged parents to take responsibility for underage rioters, one-third of whom were “young or very young”.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said Saturday that 30 percent of those arrested were minors, while Darmanin said the average age of those arrested was just 17.
In a bid to limit the violence, buses and trams in France have stopped running after 9:00 pm and the sale of large fireworks and inflammable liquids has been banned.
The southern port city of Marseille has been the scene of clashes and looting from the centre and further north in the long-neglected low-income neighbourhoods that Macron visited at the start of the week. Authorities there went a step further by halting all urban transport from 6:00 pm, including metros, and banning all protests up until Sunday. Police reinforcements have been sent to the city, including armoured vehicles and two helicopters.
France captain Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus urged an end to violence and called for “dialogue and reconstruction” on Friday as France was hit by a fourth night of protests after the fatal police shooting of a teenager.
“The time of violence must give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction,” the team said in a statement posted on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. READ MORE
Nahel’s funeral ceremony was held on Saturday in Nanterre, where he lived, with hundreds gathering peacefully along with his mother and grandmother.
A ceremony took place in the early afternoon at the mosque in Nanterre, and he was interred in the giant Mont Valerien cemetery in the area.
It finished at 1530 GMT and was marked by “reflection and without incidents”, a witness told AFP.
The riots in France sparked by the police killing of a teenager represent a deeply unwelcome and perilous crisis for President Emmanuel Macron, just as he was looking to press ahead with his second mandate.
The violence erupted just after Macron finally saw off half a year of protests over his controversial pension reform, which dominated the domestic agenda for most of this year.
In a hugely embarrassing development for Macron, the rioting has forced him to cancel a state visit to Germany that was due to start this weekend and was to have been the first such trip by a French head of state in 23 years.
In Marseille, police dispersed groups of youths Saturday evening at Canebiere, the main avenue running through the centre of the city, AFP journalists said.
By midnight, the authorities in Lyon and Marseille were reporting fewer incidents than the previous night, with 56 and 21 people arrested in the two cities, respectively.
A number of towns have imposed overnight curfews.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had told reporters earlier that 45,000 members of the security forces would be deployed overnight from Saturday to Sunday — the same number as the night before.
The protests over the death of the teen, who was of Algerian origin, have again exposed the severe racial tensions in modern France, increasing scrutiny on the police, who have long been accused of singling out minorities.
A 38-year-old policeman has been charged with voluntary homicide over Nahel’s death and has been remanded in custody.