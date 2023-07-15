France's Highest Award Matter of Pride for 140 Crore Indians: PM Modi at Louvre Banquet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude for being bestowed France’s highest honor, emphasising that it is a matter of pride not only for him but for all 140 crore Indians. He made these remarks during a banquet dinner held at the Louvre Museum, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Modi arrived here on a two-day visit. On Thursday, Macron awarded the country’s top honour to PM Modi, making him the first Indian prime minister to get t. Earlier in the day, the prime minister graced the Bastille Day parade, which is part of the French National Day celebrations, as the guest of honour.

During his address at the banquet where he raised a toast to India-France relations, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the friendship and the similarities between the two countries.

“I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour,” PM Modi said during the dinner on Friday.

“In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," he added.

Emmanuel Macron awarded Modi the grand cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest grade of France’s order of merit that “salutes the role of the prime minister in the excellent relations of friendship and confidence that unite France and India", according to the French presidency statement.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Legion of Honour grand cross," Modi said in a tweet in French, alongside photos of him and Macron during the award ceremony, held at the Elysee presidential palace on Thursday evening.

France’s Legion of Honour award is given to both military and civilians for achievement and service to the nation. It dates back to 1802, when it was introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte, and has five grades, starting at chevalier and ending with the grand cross.

(With agency inputs)