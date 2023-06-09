CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » France's Prime Minister Says Knife Attacker in Annecy Had Refugee Status in Sweden
1-MIN READ

France's Prime Minister Says Knife Attacker in Annecy Had Refugee Status in Sweden

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 10:26 IST

Paris, France

The incident was captured on video by a bystander, showing the accused, a Syrian man in his early 30s, dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt and holding a knife (Image: Screengrab/Twitter)

The suspect was shot at by police and overpowered by officers. He is under investigation for attempted murder

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the suspected attacker, who was in police custody, was a 31-year-old Syrian national who was granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago.

He had entered France legally, she said, and was carrying Swedish identity documents and a Swedish driving licence.

The attacker stabbed four preschool children and injured two adults by a lake in Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said France had rejected an asylum request made by the suspect earlier this month, and that he had been carrying “certain Christian religious insignia".

The local prosecutor leading the investigation said there was no indication that terrorism was the assailant’s motivation. The suspect was under investigation for attempted murder.

A video of the attack, taken by a bystander and verified by Reuters, showed the assailant jump a low wall into a children’s playground and repeatedly lunge at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tries to fend him off.

The suspect was shot at by police and overpowered by officers.

Two of the wounded children and one adult were in hospital in a life-threatening condition, while the other victims were less seriously hurt.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the assault as an “attack of absolute cowardice.”

“The nation is in shock,” Macron tweeted.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “all our thoughts are with those affected by this unfathomable attack, including a British child," at a White House news conference with US President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

first published:June 09, 2023, 10:26 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 10:26 IST