French President's Diplomatic Advisor Briefs PM Modi

Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation ahead of the Indian leader’s visit to France.

A PMO statement said Modi conveyed his gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

Recalling his recent meeting with President Macron in Hiroshima, Modi said he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris that would further strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership.