French Skier Narrowly Escapes Death After Falling into Massive Crevasse | WATCH

A Frenchman captured a terrifying fall and a narrow escape after he fell into a massive crevasse while skiing in the Alps Mountain.

Les Powtos, the skier, encountered a sudden hole beneath him while he was skiing on a skilled path, which caused him to fall rapidly into darkness, New York Post reported.

The incident happened at Meije Mountain, known for its extreme skiing. The skier had mounted a GoPro that recorded the incident.

French Skier Les Powtos fell into a huge crevasse while skiing in the French Alps.He says that he strapped his skis on his pack, swapped them for crampons, and his friends lowered him a rope. Crazy how calm he was after the fall.pic.twitter.com/MvLSXdnb6A — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 21, 2023

The heart-stopping video shows the skier losing control and descending into a vertical slope which looked like an infinite abyss.

However, he was quick to use his skis to decelerate his descent and managed to wedge his skis into the ice and stop at the ledge.

He was able to use pick axe and crampons to climb out of the crevasse as his friends lowered down a rope to help, according to Hindustan Times. It took some time to get out and is reportedly safe.

“He was really very lucky. It was the longest 20 minutes of our lives for us who were far away on the ski lift and had to wait until we were high enough to be able to rescue him,” Thibaut Arnould, a friend of the French skier who was there at the time of the incident said.

The video has gone viral and shared thousands of times on social media. The viewers from across the world shared how lucky the skier was to have survived the fall.

Skiing in the European Alps can be extremely dangerous sometimes as the mountain range is full of cliffs, rocks, avalanches and crevasses to worry about.

