French Teen's Killing: Young Man Dies After Falling from Roof during Protests

A young man died on Friday after falling from the roof of a store in northwestern France during overnight protests sparked by the police shooting of a teenager, according to the police.

The man, around 20, crashed through the roof of a shopping mall while appearing to try and break into a supermarket, police said.

Prosecutors said the supermarket was not being targeted for plundering by groups taking part in riots which had been sparked by the police killing of a teenager on Tuesday near Paris.

The man climbed onto the mall’s roof around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Friday, prosecutor Frederic Teillet said.

The man then fell, crashed through the roof and sustained serious injuries. He died Friday afternoon.

He had been on the roof with another young man, who told police later that they had planned to break into one of the shops in the mall.

During the attempted break-in, police in the town — Petit-Quevilly near Rouen in northwestern France — were dealing with dozens of rioters who attacked them with projectiles, set bins on fire and vandalised buses, a police source said.

As the nationwide protests continue, France has increased police presence to handle potential riots, with a nationwide deployment of 45,000 officers on Friday night.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made this announcement in anticipation of a fourth consecutive night of protests.

This figure represents an increase from the 40,000 officers mobilized the previous day, as anger over the police killing of a teenager during a police stop on Tuesday shows no signs of subsiding.