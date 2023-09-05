CHANGE LANGUAGE
From Chancellor to Pirate: Olaf Scholz Shares Photo with Eyepatch, Says ‘Excited for the Memes’

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 07:15 IST

Frankfurt, Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wears an eye patch during his first official appearance following his jogging injury in Berlin, Germany. (Image: Reuters)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz injured his face while jogging and is wearing an eyepatch to help nurse his wound.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday posted a photo of himself wearing an eyepatch after injuring his face while jogging, triggering a flood of pirate jokes online.

Scholz suffered minor injuries after falling while out running at the weekend, forcing him to cancel some appointments.

The chancellor posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing him wearing a large black patch over his right eye, with red scrape marks visible around the edge.

“Thanks for the well wishes. It looks worse than it is!" he wrote under the picture on his official account.

“Excited to see the memes," he added.

And there were memes aplenty, many comparing him to a buccaneer.

They ranged from one featuring an eyepatch-wearing cartoon pirate brandishing a cutlass, to others showing a pirate at a ship’s wheel, and Scholz wearing a hat with a skull and crossbones on it and holding a sword.

There were also many messages wishing him a speedy recovery, with his tweet racking up over 31,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments by the evening.

Despite the injury, Scholz — who has been a regular runner for several years — was in good form, his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

The German Chancellor was seen later Monday, sporting the eyepatch, at an annual reception at a Catholic Church in Berlin.

He also planned to attend his scheduled appointments this week, including a tour of the IAA car show in Munich on Tuesday and a speech in parliament on Wednesday.

“He’s doing well under the circumstances," Hebestreit told a regular press briefing.

“He was in a good mood this morning, although he still looks a little battered."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Olaf Scholz
  2. germany
first published:September 05, 2023, 07:15 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 07:15 IST