From Orbs to Diamond-studded Sceptres: Items to Be Used during Charles III's Coronation

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will follow the pre-1066 norms with highly symbolic but strange elements. Orbs, valuable diamonds, St Edward’s Crown and other objects will feature during the ceremony.

Here is a list of items which will feature during the ceremony:

The St. Edward’s Crown: The crown is worn once, during the coronation, and it is highly recognisable as it is an emblem of the British monarchy. The solid gold crown weighs 2.25kg. It is not worn on all occasions like the “working crown". A report by the Guardian said that the former monarch and Charles III’s mother Elizabeth II found it heavy and King George VI once wore it the wrong way as its front and back are identical.

The Stone of Scone aka the Stone of Destiny: Originally a symbol of Scottish monarchy, this 150 kg block of red sandstone was seized from the Scone Abbey by the English king Edward I in 1296 and fitted into the coronation chair. In 1950, Scottish nationalists stole it from there and took it to Edinburgh, but it finally took 700 years for the Britishers to return it to Scotland in 1996. It will feature prominently in the coronation. Charles III will sit on it during the coronation ceremony.

The Chrism Oil: The anointing of King Charles with chrism oil, a sacred religious tradition, is the one of the most significant aspects of the coronation. This practice dates back more than a thousand years and was inspired by the kings of the Old Testament. The oil is fragranced with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, amber, and orange blossom and has been blessed in Jerusalem for the first time, in a tribute to the king’s paternal grandmother.

The Sceptre: The sceptre represents good governance and is a three-sectioned gold rod. However, the fact that the 530-carat Cullinan-I diamond is embedded on one end of it will eclipse its symbolic meaning as they are also a symbol of the horrors of the colonial age. Cullinan and the Kohinoor were taken from South Africa and India, respectively.

The Sovereign’s Orb: The sovereign’s orb is a gold ball decorated with precious gems and a cross, symbolising the Christian world.

The Swords: King Charles will need five swords, including the swords of state, mercy, spiritual justice, temporal justice, and the jewelled sword of offering, which will be blessed by the archbishop, during the coronation ceremony.

The Bracelets or Armills: The bracelets of sincerity and wisdom will be acknowledged by the King during the coronation ceremony.

The Screen: The anointing of the monarch with oil is conducted in private, hidden from the public. The time a newly commissioned screen during the coronation ceremony will be used. The screen, measuring 2.6 by 2.2 metres, features an embroidered tree with leaves, bearing the names of the 56 Commonwealth nations.

