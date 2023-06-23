From Ukraine, to Democracy and Climate Change: PM Modi and Prez Biden’s Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a productive bilateral meeting in Washington during the third day of the Prime Minister’s maiden state visit.
Their discussion ranged from trade talks to strengthening partnerships in the field of defence, critical and emerging technologies. PM Modi and US President Biden also reflected on the strength of both democracies and said the bilateral relationship is the most defining relationship of the 21st century.
Here are some top quotes from the joint press conference:
- PM Modi on Terrorism: “India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism.”
- PM Modi on Ukraine: “From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has pushed for the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is completely ready to help Ukraine’s peace efforts.”
- PM Modi on Democracy: “We are a democracy. India and America both have democracy in their DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it’s written in our Constitution. So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it.”
- Joe Biden on US-India Trade: “Our economic relationship is booming. Trade between our countries has almost doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion supporting tens of thousands of good jobs in both India and the United States.”
- Biden on Job Creation: “One million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft that Air India announced earlier this year and with this visit, Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, and optic fibre in South Carolina.”
- Biden on US-India Ties: “The partnership is among the most consequential in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic in any time in history”.
- PM Modi on Climate: “As far as India is concerned, environment and climate have an essential place in our culture and tradition. Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature. India not only works to protect its own environment but also works for protecting the world.”