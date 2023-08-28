Can't Attend G20 Summit in Delhi: Putin Tells PM Modi as They Discuss Global Issues Over Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the latter said that he won’t be able to attend the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Putin conveyed his inability to attend the summit on September 9 and 10, and said that the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Moscow in his place, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a release.

In the call, PM Modi also thanked Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency.

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues and review progress of the bilateral ties between the two nations, the PMO added.

PM Modi and Putin exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

The two leaders agree to remain in touch.