G7 Foreign Ministers Threaten Russia with ‘Consequences’, Slam China over Taiwan

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies on Tuesday stressed the need to remain united against Russia and its so-called military operation against Ukraine.

The foreign ministers also urged Beijing to “abstain from threats,” in a communique published following the meeting.

The G7 foreign ministers promised that if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine, then it will be met with “severe consequences”. They also said that nations supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine will face “severe costs”, pointing to Belarus, which is keen on letting Russian President Vladimir Putin deploy nuclear weapons there.

The ministers told China to not threaten, coerce or intimidate and refrain from increasing tensions in the East and South China Seas, referring to the militarization of the zone and its increasing threats to Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“There is no change in the basic positions of the G7 members on Taiwan, including stated one China policies,” the foreign ministers said in the communique, stressing on the need for “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait, saying that it is an“indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community.”

The communique tried to present an united front following French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Europe’s approach to Taiwan, where it asked the continent to not become “just America’s followers”.

China has expressed its discontent with the G7 and said the communique grossly interfered in its internal affairs, and maliciously smeared and discredited the country.

“It was full of arrogance, prejudice against China and we have made a strong demarche to the host Japan,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The group, which comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada focused solely on Ukraine and Taiwan, while there was mention of the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“We strongly condemn the ongoing fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition,” the statement said.

The foreign ministers also discussed North Korea’s weapons testing and nuclear programs and the situation in Myanmar.

The bloc’s only Asian member Japan is hosting the G7 meetings this year and the foreign ministers met in the central Japanese town of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture. The leaders of the G7 nations and as well as representatives from the European Union, will gather for a summit in Hiroshima.

(with inputs from Reuters and CNN)

