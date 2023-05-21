G7: PM Modi Holds 'Productive' Bilateral Talks With Britain's Sunak, Brazil's Lula, Discusses Ways to Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, and they reviewed the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The two leaders also agreed for the trade terms to continue towards an “ambitious deal," and discussed deep ties shared between the nations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “The meeting with PM Rishi Sunak

was a very fruitful one. We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science and other such sectors."

This is their second in-person meeting between the two since the G20 Summit in Indonesia last November.

This comes as Sunak’s first visit to India as the prime minister to expected for the G20 Summit in New Delhi later this year.

“The leaders reflected on the deep ties between the UK and India, rooted in our human connections, and the vital importance of democracy and fair and open trade,” a Downing Street spokesperson, news agency PTI reported.

“They discussed progress on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement. The leaders agreed that their teams would continue to work at pace to finalise an ambitious and mutually beneficial deal,” the spokesperson added.

Apart from this, Sunak expressed his strong support for India’s G20 Presidency and that “he looked forward to working closely with Prime Minister Modi ahead of a successful Summit later this year."

PM Modi meets Brazil Prez Lula da Silva

PM Modi also held wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva and the two discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties, specifically in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.

They reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed ways to further deepen it, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy & animal husbandry and bio-fuels & clean energy, the statement said.

Both leaders emphasised the need to organise a high-level meeting of business leaders from both countries.

“The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide-ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

With agency inputs