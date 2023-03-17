CHANGE LANGUAGE
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sees Prolonged War in Ukraine: Report
1-MIN READ

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 06:29 IST

Frankfurt, Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares to address delegates on March 16, 2023 at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin, before the upcoming EU summit. (AFP)

Olaf Scholz said that the world should be prepared for a prolonged war, even if an early end would be desirable

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon, he told business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday, confirming Berlin would support Kyiv as long as it is necessary with money and arms.

”We should be prepared for a prolonged war, even if an early end would be desirable,” Scholz was quoted as saying, adding that it remained absolutely vital that China not supply Russia with weapons.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 17, 2023, 06:29 IST
