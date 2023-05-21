German Police Investigate Possible Poisoning of Two Russian Exiles

German police said they are investigating the possible poisoning of two Russian exiles who attended a conference in Berlin at the end of April, organised by Russian Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Berlin police told Reuters “a file had been opened" after German newspaper Welt is Sonntag, citing Russian investigative media group Agentstvo, said two women reported symptoms that suggested possible poisoning.

The police gave no further details.