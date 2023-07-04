Germany’s BioNTech in Court Over Alleged Covid Vaccine Harm

BioNTech was in court on Monday to defend itself against a lawsuit from a German man who is seeking damages for alleged side effects of its Covid-19 vaccine, the first of potentially hundreds of cases in the country.

Germany’s BioNTech is in court over alleged damage to health caused by its Covid vaccine - its first lawsuit linked to the shot.

The plaintiff claims he lost the sight in his right eye, and lawyer Joachim Caesar-Preller says it’s a result of the treatment:

“Everything points to vaccination damage and we want to get him compensation for pain and suffering, if you want to put it that way."

BioNTech developed its shot in partnership with U.S. giant Pfizer.

EU regulators say it’s safe to use. But if BioNTech loses, it’s not clear who would be on the hook to pay damages.

Reuters sources say the EU’s bulk purchase agreements with vaccine makers included full or partial liability waivers.

That could leave European capitals to cover the costs.

Germany also has a public-sector scheme for helping people who suffer harm from vaccines.

Now over 300 cases are thought to be in the works.

Caesar-Preller says those who claim to be affected are entitled to compensation.

“It was said that we wanted to stand up to the pandemic in solidarity and now it is time and opportunity to turn words into deeds, that is, to give those who did not fare so well a certain amount of financial compensation after the vaccination.”

The cases will be watched far beyond Germany.

BioNTech says around 1.5 billion people worldwide took the vaccine in question, making it the most widely used in the Western world.