"Give Us Pizza or Give Us Death": Angry New Yorker Protests New Law Against Coal-Powered Pizzerias

“Give us pizza or give us death" is the rallying cry of the angry New Yorker who is among the protestors standing against the city’s plans to crack down on coal and wood-fired pizza ovens.

In a video circulating on the internet, a man can be seen hurling pizzas at the entrance of New York City Hall in protest against new rules, which require restaurants with ovens installed prior to May 2016 to invest in costly emission-control devices.

According to The New York Post, these devices aim to reduce carbon emissions and particulate matter by up to 75 percent.

The regulations align with Local Law 38 of 2015, approved during former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, which gained attention when he was ridiculed for eating pizza with a fork and knife.

Patriot artist @ScottLoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall after Dems announce plans to crackdown on coal & wood fired pizza ovensAs he throws slices, he yells “give us pizza or give us death”😂 Why would NYC destroy the last good thing they have?!pic.twitter.com/10haZI3u9d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 26, 2023

“Patriot artist Scott LoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall after Dems announce plans to crackdown on coal and wood-fired pizza ovens. As he throws slices, he yells ‘give us pizza or give us death’. Why would NYC destroy the last good thing they have?" one of the Twitter users tweeted in support of the protestor.

Another New Yorker tweeted, “I love this New Yorker! Scott LoBaido. He just let city hall know his feelings about screwing small businesses!! ‘Give us pizza or give us death!!’ The were great he said! Didn’t ticket him! He made his point."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rebuked NYC’s new law, stating that regulation on coal-and-wood-fired pizzerias “won’t make a difference to climate change."

This is utter bs. It won’t make a difference to climate change.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended his administration’s controversial new directive aimed at addressing pollution caused by coal-and-wood-fired baking methods used in iconic eateries.

However, he expressed his willingness to explore potential compromises.