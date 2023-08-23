CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » World Applauds India As Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Touches Down on Moon’s South Pole
4-MIN READ

World Applauds India As Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Touches Down on Moon’s South Pole

Written By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:47 IST

New Delhi, India

World leaders, envoys and global media outlets lauded India after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's south pole. (Image: Shutterstock)

World leaders and envoys to India from different countries congratulated India on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Congratulations poured in from all over the world as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday. World leaders congratulated India on its remarkable achievement in the field of lunar exploration as India became the first nation to land a lunar rover on the moon’s south pole.

WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Sets Foot on Moon; India Becomes First Country to Reach Lunar South Pole

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, said Chandrayaan-3’s success is a success for the BRICS Family. “I would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in Space, in a few hours India’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon,” Ramaphosa said.

“We congratulate you. This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement,” the South African President further added, referring to the BRICS Space Consortium proposal put forward by Prime Minister Modi.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO and India on its lunar feat.

“Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India is the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!” Nelson said in a tweet.

The director general of European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully becoming the first nation to make a touchdown on the moon’s south pole.

“Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed,” Aschbacher said.

Ashbacher also lauded the European Space Agency for providing crucial support. “We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner,” Ashbacher further added.

Alex Ellis, the UK ambassador to India, also congratulated India on its remarkable feat in a tweet. “Badhaai Ho,” the envoy tweeted.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that everyone at the French embassy was glued to the television set waiting for Chandrayaan - 3 to land on the moon.

“Today, everybody at the French Embassy is glued to their screens and joining their wishes to those of our Indian friends for the success of Chandrayaan-3,” Lenain said.

UK-based media outlet The Independent reacted to the news by saying: “And they’ve done it, India is the first country to make it to the Moon’s south pole”.

Russia’s state-run news outlet Russia Today also congratulated India on the moon landing. “Congratulations!” RT said in a tweet.

German news outlet Deutsche Welle and French news outlet France24 also reacted to India’s achievement.

