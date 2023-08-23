World Applauds India As Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Touches Down on Moon’s South Pole

Congratulations poured in from all over the world as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday. World leaders congratulated India on its remarkable achievement in the field of lunar exploration as India became the first nation to land a lunar rover on the moon’s south pole.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, said Chandrayaan-3’s success is a success for the BRICS Family. “I would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in Space, in a few hours India’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon,” Ramaphosa said.

#WATCH | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says, "I would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in Space, in a few hours India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon. We congratulate you. This for us, as the… pic.twitter.com/cGTlfcMwh1— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

“We congratulate you. This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement,” the South African President further added, referring to the BRICS Space Consortium proposal put forward by Prime Minister Modi.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO and India on its lunar feat.

Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023

The director general of European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully becoming the first nation to make a touchdown on the moon’s south pole.

Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed. And kudos once again to @esaoperations for… https://t.co/GT3kyWHP6L — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) August 23, 2023

“Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed,” Aschbacher said.

Ashbacher also lauded the European Space Agency for providing crucial support. “We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner,” Ashbacher further added.

A big moment for 🇮🇳 for the 🌎 and also for the 🌝 बधाई हो https://t.co/ysOuw7glPi — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 23, 2023

Alex Ellis, the UK ambassador to India, also congratulated India on its remarkable feat in a tweet. “Badhaai Ho,” the envoy tweeted.

Today, everybody at the French Embassy is glued to their screens and joining their wishes to those of our Indian friends for the success of #Chandrayaan_3 pic.twitter.com/Hhn5s2L926— Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) August 23, 2023

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that everyone at the French embassy was glued to the television set waiting for Chandrayaan - 3 to land on the moon.

“Today, everybody at the French Embassy is glued to their screens and joining their wishes to those of our Indian friends for the success of Chandrayaan-3,” Lenain said.

And they've done it, India are the first country to make it to the Moon's south pole 🚀https://t.co/ofimy0bOxT— The Independent (@Independent) August 23, 2023

UK-based media outlet The Independent reacted to the news by saying: “And they’ve done it, India is the first country to make it to the Moon’s south pole”.

BREAKING: India's Chandrayaan-3 craft has successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon, making it the first country to ever do so.https://t.co/umMpPFcTq1 pic.twitter.com/edcE6Oolil— DW News (@dwnews) August 23, 2023

Russia’s state-run news outlet Russia Today also congratulated India on the moon landing. “Congratulations!” RT said in a tweet.

🇮🇳🚀 India readied Wednesday to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's South Pole, days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.The attempted Moon landing is a historic moment for the world's most populous nation.@sargentali has the full story 👇 pic.twitter.com/v2r1PnHoul — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) August 23, 2023

German news outlet Deutsche Welle and French news outlet France24 also reacted to India’s achievement.