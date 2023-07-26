Global Security Hit by Uncertainty, Rising Tensions: Ajit Doval at 13th BRICS NSA Meet in Johannesburg

Participating in the 13th BRICS NSA meeting in Johannesburg, national security adviser Ajit Doval appreciated the cooperation extended by South Africa for the ongoing G20 presidency of India. He also promised India’s continued support for South Africa’s BRICS chairship this year.

Doval mentioned that the meeting is being held at a time of great churn in the international security environment. The global security situation is marked by uncertainty and rising tensions. The global economy is still covering from the after-effects of the Covid pandemic, he said.

The global commons of cyber, maritime, and space are contested. Non-traditional challenges of food, water, and energy security are witnessing stress. The inclusion of these topics by South Africa in the BRICS NSA meeting reflects a clear understanding of the broader dimensions of security, said Doval.

Regional mechanisms should be utilised to advance common goals and address emerging challenges. All efforts need to be made to ensure equitable and fair access to global commons in line with international laws, he said.

Terrorism remains one of the key threats to national peace and security. Terror organisations in the Af-Pak region continue to operate with impunity, said Doval. He mentioned that listing terrorists and their proxies under the UN counterterrorism sanctions regime is an area in which BRICS can work together. It is important that the decision-making of the UNSC sanctions committee is free from politicisation and double standards, he added.

Water security is a major global issue and its prudent usage and conservation is a shared responsibility, said Doval. He mentioned instances of weaponisation of water and the need for complete transparency and unhindered information-sharing with respect to shared cross-border water resources. The politicisation of water needs to be countered, said the NSA.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India has been at the forefront of supporting educational and behavioural approaches through initiatives like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE). BRICS countries should set an example for the world by focusing on individual behaviour and making a shift to Lifestyle for Environment, he said.

India is a major actor in the global food supply system and has assisted many countries during the pandemic. Along with the supply of food, there is a need to ensure unhindered availability of fertilisers. Today’s fertiliser shortage could be tomorrow’s food crisis, Doval warned.

The importance of research and development occupies primacy in the cyber domain to confront common threats and risks due to emerging technologies. Doval expressed satisfaction that the BRICS working group on ICTs has identified some cutting-edge areas like AI, quantum computing, cloud security, blockchain, and the Internet of Things as possible research topics.

He mentioned that the opportunities presented by the digital age will also throw up challenges and the need to be united to fortify cyber defences, foster international cooperation, and build a resilient national cyberinfrastructure. Cyber attacks know no borders. The linkage between cybercriminals and terrorists is an emerging concern, said Doval.

Supply chain disruptions have had a disproportionate effect on the food security of vulnerable populations. This needs to be urgently addressed, which is a shared commitment and common responsibility, the NSA said.

Access to a secure and affordable supply of critical materials for the development of clean energy technologies is crucial, he added.

During India’s G20 presidency, one of the priorities is to voice the concerns of developing countries, he said. India is proposing to create a global biofuel alliance under the G20.

Doval recalled the Voice of the Global South summit hosted by India in which 125 countries participated and that this year the G20 agenda under India’s presidency will truly encompass the needs of the world, especially the Global South.

India attaches paramount importance to the BRICS process and is willing and prepared to enhance cooperation in all joint efforts, added Doval.