Goldy Brar, Mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala Murder, Listed Among Canada's Most Wanted Fugitives

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, has been included in the most-wanted list in Canada, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

The name of Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar has been included among the 25 most wanted persons under the BOLO (Be on the Lookout) program of Canada.

BOLO program director Max Langlois, while releasing the photos of all the 25 fugitives on Tuesday, said that anyone sharing information regarding the fugitives will receive a reward ranging from $50,000 to $250,000.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police are on the lookout for the criminal and upon his arrest, he would be deported back to India at the earliest, sources added.

The Interpol website said Brar faces several charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and Supply of illegal firearms, attempt to murder among others. A Red Corner notice was issued against the Canada-based gangster in June by the Interpol.

In December last year, reports said Goldy Brar has been detained by the American authorities in California. However, there is no official word from either the government or the state police on Brar’s detention or arrest.

SIDHU MOOSE WALA’S MURDER

Sidhu Moose Wala, a famed singer and politician, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 last year. Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder few hours after the crime.

He is considered to be a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in NIA custody.

Brar claimed he had killed Sidhu Moose Wala to avenge the death of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera. Middukhera was said to be very close to Lawrence Bishnoi.

