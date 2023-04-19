Govt in Talks with Nations to Ensure Safety of Indians in Sudan, Jaishankar Speaks to Saudi, UAE Counterparts

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan, India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the violence-hit country, sources have said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the situation in Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.Our continuing contacts are helpful," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Saudi Arabia and UAE have assured their practical support on the ground.

The Quartet countries of US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly, sources said.

The Indian Ambassadors in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their host governments regarding the issue. The government is also working with UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan, they added.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has killed nearly 200.

The MEA has already set up a 24X7 dedicated Control Room in New Delhi to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan.

“We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including Whatsapp groups,” the sources said.

“The situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located,” they added.

A weeks-long power struggle erupted into battles on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since then, international calls have mounted for an end to hostilities that have spawned increasing lawlessness, death and damage.

(With inputs from agencies)

