Greece Elections: Who Are The Main Contenders? What Are They Offering?

Greece will hold a national election on May 21, as a cost-of living crisis takes its toll on households. The ruling conservative New Democracy party is so far leading left-wing Syriza in opinion polls.

The vote is likely to be inconclusive and may lead to either a coalition government or a second ballot in July.

Following are pre-election pledges from the two main parties.

NEW DEMOCRACY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative party says he will maintain strong growth and boost wages, to bring them close to the European Union average.

New Democracy says:

Greece can regain an investment-grade credit rating, achieve medium-term growth of 3.0% and cut public debt to 120% of GDP by 2030 from 171.3% now. It targets inflation of 2.0% in 2025 from 4.5% now.

The average wage will be raised by more than 25% in 2023-2027, to 1,500 euros from 1,170 euros, with the monthly minimum wage rising to 950 euros from 780 euros. Public sector wages will also be raised by an unspecified percentage from 2024. Pensions will be raised by 3.4% from Jan. 2024.

Unemployment will fall below 8% by 2027 from 12.7% last year. Social security contributions will be cut by one percentage point.

Α business tax on the self-employed will be gradually reduced, by 20% in 2025 and 30% in 2026, before being scrapped by 2027.

The tax-exemption threshold will be increased by 1,000 euros in 2024 to 10,000 euros for households with children.

Renewables will account for about 80% of power generation by 2030 from about 40% now.

New Democracy says its 2024-2027 programme costs 9.1 billion euros in total and has been budgeted.

SYRIZA-PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE

Firebrand leftist Alexis Tsipras, prime minister in 2015-2019, the peak of Greece’s debt crisis, says his Syriza party will increase wages and pensions and protect workers.

Syriza plans in its first 50 days in power to: